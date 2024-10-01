Top 10 Essential Oil for Hair Growth

For centuries essential oils have been used in various ways for therapeutic properties and benefits. Essential oils are concentrated essences obtained from plants through various methods. These methods do not hamper the quality and the properties of the oil.

These oils can be used in different ways like topically or in aromatherapy and some of the essential oils are believed to stimulate hair follicles which improves scalp health and promotes healthy hair growth.

All these essential oils can be found on the VedaOils website which provides top-notch quality essential oils.

Best 10 Essentials Oils to Boost Hair Growth

Let’s explore how these top 10 essential oils boost hair growth and keep them healthy and shiny.

Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary essential oil is perfect for individuals who are suffering from hair thinning and hair loss. It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which protect hair follicles from environmental damage. When massaged in the scalp it promotes blood circulation leading to better hair growth.

Add a few drops of rosemary essential oil in a tablespoon of either coconut oil or jojoba oil. Apply directly to the scalp for at least 30 minutes and rinse off with the shampoo followed by conditioner.

Lavender Essential Oil

It helps remove the toxins from the hair as it contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It has a refreshing sweet aroma which uplifts the mood and relieves stress.

The properties it contains help reduce inflammation, itchy scalp and dandruff. It balances the production of oil by balancing sebum.

Lavender essential oil can be mixed with olive oil to apply topically to the scalp. You can find a wide range of essential oils online with top quality.

Peppermint Essential Oil

This essential oil has a strong refreshing aroma which also has a hit of sweetness. It provides a strong cooling sensation and tingles a little on application. It stimulates rejuvenation and unclogs pores enabling better absorption of the nutrients.

Peppermint essential oil is best to be used by individuals with dry scalp as it increases the product of sebum. It is best used with warm coconut oil.

Add a few drops to the oil and massage gently. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off with shampoo followed by hair conditioner.

Bergamot Essential Oil

It has a citric fragrance with a hint of sweetness to it. It contains antioxidant properties which help balance the production of sebum in the scalp.

It also protects hair follicles from the free radicals. It is best for normal, sensitive, and dry scalp. It can be easily incorporated into jojoba oil for a quick massage.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

It has a strong refreshing fragrance which helps alleviate stress from the body. It also contains antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Together these properties help prevent infection in the scalp contributing to healthy long hair. It is best used with jojoba oil.

Cedarwood Essential Oil

Cedarwood essential oil has a warm and slightly spicy fragrance. It contains anti-inflammatory properties which help soothe irritated and itchy scalp. It also balances the oil production by increasing the sebum level which reduces dandruff and flaky scalp. It is best to be applied with either coconut oil or almond oil.

Vetiver Essential Oil

Wood and smoke are the perfect way to describe the aroma of vetiver essential oil. If the hair loss is caused by excess body heat then vetiver essential oil is the best choice to reduce it.

It contains antioxidant properties which are known to prevent early greying of the hair and the damage caused by free radicals. It reduces breakage and promotes thicker and longer hair. It is best to be mixed with sweet almond oil.

Lemon Essential Oil

We all know the citric aroma of lemon essential oil which can refresh mood within minutes. It is light on the scalp and contains antibacterial and antiseptic properties which can easily treat any infection. It can easily reduce dandruff if used constantly.

Lemon essential oil is perfect for individuals who are suffering from oily scalp as it reduces the production of sebum. It should be used with jojoba oil. Apply it directly to the scalp and leave it for about 2 hours before hair wash.

Thyme Essential Oil

It is mostly used for culinary practices. However, it also helps increase hair growth when applied topically. It provides relief from alopecia areata by reducing inflammation. It is essential to use these essential oils at moderate levels to avoid irritation.

2 drops of thyme essential oil are enough in 1 tablespoon of sweet almond oil to massage the scalp. It can be washed after half an hour.

Clary Sage Essential Oil

This essential oil increases the density of the hair leading to thicker and luscious locks. It has a warm and herbaceous fragrance. It reduces breakage and hair fall to a significant level after a few uses.

As this essential oil is believed to balance hormones, better circulation of blood, and nourished scalp. Clary sage essential oil can be used with conditioner or with jojoba oil.

How to Use Essential Oil for Hair Care?

It is important to remember to use essential oil in diluted form when used topically. Add a few drops in any carrier oil of your choice and massage it directly on the scalp. After half an hour rinse the oil off with shampoo followed by conditioner.

Conclusion

Essential oils are a natural and effective way to promote hair growth and keep them healthy. To choose the right kind of essential oil first determine the area of concern and pick out the essential oil accordingly. These essential oils will help you achieve healthy, strong, and shiny hair. It is recommended to conduct a patch test before application.