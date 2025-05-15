7 Peaceful Island Getaways in Italy That Locals Do Not Mention Online

Italy’s quieter islands rarely make it into glossy brochures or viral travel threads. But they exist — calm, untouched, and strangely empty. I’ve spent years looking for corners that still feel like Italy before tourism took over.

These are not the places you’ll find through big-name influencers or polished hotel chains. They’re real, slow, and peaceful.

Here’s a closer look at seven Italian islands locals don’t usually talk about — and maybe don’t want you to find.

1. Marettimo – Raw cliffs, no cars, and silence

Marettimo feels like time stopped. It’s the most remote of the Egadi Islands, sitting west of Sicily. You won’t find flashy resorts or beach clubs here. What you will find is silence, craggy limestone cliffs, and turquoise water that almost feels fake.

Only a few ferries run per day from Trapani. Once you’re there, forget about cars — the island has none. Locals walk, bike, or use small boats. It’s that quiet.

Go hiking toward Punta Troia for views that will stop you in your tracks. The only thing you’ll hear is wind against rocks. I stayed at a family-run pensione with five rooms and the kind of breakfast that makes you want to write a novel.

2. San Domino – Forests in the middle of the sea

San Domino sits in the Tremiti Islands, north of Puglia. It’s tiny, walkable in a few hours, and covered in Aleppo pines. It smells like pine needles and salt. The water is shockingly clear.

Locals from Foggia and Bari come here, but it’s still mostly off-grid for international visitors. The beaches are rocky, and the sea caves can be reached by kayak or boat. Cala Matano is a standout swimming spot.

If you plan on staying overnight, try for early June. You’ll avoid summer crowds and get perfect sea temperatures. There are no huge hotels — just low-key lodges and small trattorias with real food.

3. Salina – For people who hate chaos

If you’re hunting for quiet but still want wine, olives, and proper cappuccinos, Salina works. It’s part of the Aeolian Islands, but unlike flashy Panarea or overrun Lipari, it stays grounded.

It has volcanic soil, so the Malvasia wine here hits different. You can reach it by ferry from Milazzo or Naples. Once you arrive, rent a small scooter or just walk. The island is small enough.

Halfway through my stay, I booked a private boat day trip through Malta Charters. They don’t only do Malta — their Mediterranean fleet includes sailing yachts, catamarans, and smaller RIBs, ideal for exploring lesser-known Italian coasts. The crew handled everything, and I didn’t lift a finger. It was hands-down the easiest, most scenic part of the whole trip.

4. San Pietro – Sardinia’s calm cousin

San Pietro sits just off the southwestern coast of Sardinia. Unlike the big tourist zones, this island never shouts. Carloforte is the only real town here — and even that feels more like a fishing village than a destination.

The dialect is Ligurian. The tuna is caught and eaten the same day. And there’s a long tradition of sailing and coral diving here. You’ll want a car or scooter if you’re planning to explore the island fully, but don’t expect traffic.

Go for La Bobba Beach or the stone formations at Le Colonne. Watch the sun set from Capo Sandalo. Then grab gelato at a bar where the owner knows everyone by name.

5. Giannutri – No shoes, no shops, no nonsense

If you want to unplug, really unplug, Giannutri strips things back to basics. No shops, no ATMs, no hotels. It’s technically part of the Tuscan Archipelago, reached by ferry from Porto Santo Stefano.

There are Roman ruins, rocky trails, and untouched coastline. You’ll need to bring your own water, food, and plan for limited daylight hours. The island is protected, so access is restricted. It’s mostly day-trippers, divers, and hikers.

When I went, I saw more lizards than people. No joke. Wear real walking shoes. No one will care what brand they are.

6. Procida – Color without the crowd

Is Procida still a secret? Sort of. Tourists rush to Capri or Ischia, leaving Procida strangely underexplored. Its pastel buildings might look like Positano, but the mood is quieter.

Locals go about their day. Laundry flaps across balconies. Vespas buzz past street cats. Marina Corricella is the place to stay. I recommend booking a room in one of the houses right over the water. Mornings are slow and worth savoring.

There are only a handful of beaches, but they’re clean, uncrowded, and open to everyone. I spent three days there and saw the same people every morning — fishermen, bakery owners, and old women gossiping on benches.

7. Ponza – Rome’s not-so-well-kept secret

Ponza is where Rome escapes. It’s not unknown, but it still feels untouched in spring and late September. You reach it by ferry from Anzio or Formia. Expect cliffs, caves, and water that turns lavender under the afternoon sun.

Rent a small boat. No need for a license if you go with a guide. The coastline is full of swimming spots unreachable by foot — Grotte di Pilato, Arco Naturale, Cala Feola. If you love snorkeling, this place delivers.

The town itself is full of low-rise buildings and bakeries that smell like almond and lemon. For dinner, book ahead. Ponza fills up fast in the evenings. But somehow, it never feels overwhelming.

Before You Go

Finding quiet in Italy takes more than luck. You have to be willing to skip the big names and dig a little deeper. The good news? The payoff is always worth it. These islands ask for patience — slow ferries, fewer restaurants, small hotels. But they give back more than they take.

They make you slow down. Eat better. Sleep deeper. Breathe fully.

If you want to disappear for a while, do it where no one’s looking.