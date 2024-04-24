While veterans of the gaming world may remember the glory days of Pong and the excitement of the single tone that indicated a missed shot, today’s gamers enjoy a completely different experience. When the Russian folk song Korobieniki was rearranged by Hirokazu Tanaka and used as the theme tune to Tetris, gaming music became mainstream almost overnight.

Other games followed and fans of 90s classics will instantly recognise the Super Mario soundtrack, the music from Sonic the Hedgehog, and the Legend of Zelda theme. Some of the biggest musicians in the world have contributed to soundtracks, including Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Drake, and Skrillex.

Some artists embraced this new market for their music and Travis Scott famously performed a nine-minute set in the internationally renowned game Fortnite. More than twelve million people watched Scott’s avatar perform, and over the next four days, more than 27 million people watched the set.

Other artists have opted to have themselves rendered in digital form to perform to their fans, including Stormzy and 90s rock band Weezer have all performed from ‘within’ video games, blurring the lines between reality and the virtual world much to fans’ delight. Not only are virtual celebrities embracing their gaming audiences, but some bands have been introduced to a whole new generation of fans via the medium of video games.

This trend has continued and now gamers expect to enjoy studio-quality sound accompanying their favourite games, not to mention the wide selection of games that are actually based on the music they showcase. Some of the best gaming songs of 2024 include:

EA Sports FC24

As one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year, fans have high expectations of this football simulator. The players that are included, the kit options available, the advanced technology used to replicate the way the players move, and the realistic gameplay all contribute to the game’s worldwide reputation.

The soundtrack features a truly diverse selection of artists from the latest EDM tracks to classic rock and roll. Not only did the Rolling Stones feature on the soundtrack, but they also designed one of the kits that can be unlocked as part of the game. Obongjayar and Michael Brun also contributed their artistic talents both as music artists and kit designers, giving players more choices than ever before.

Other musical contributions come from Willo and Niina, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Queen, Genesis Owusu, Karol G, Odesza and Yellow House, The Kite String Tangle, and many more. The soundtrack has been hailed as one of the most diverse in the game’s history, and gamers are keen to hear their favourite tracks as they play this hugely popular game.

Minecraft

As the most popular video game of all time, Minecraft also has a place in the hearts of gamers who love music. The musician known as C418, real name Daniel Rosenfeld, ‘met’ Minecraft creator Markus Persson, or ‘Notch’, online while he was creating the block-based masterpiece.

This began a long-term collaboration between the two in which Notch encouraged C418 to create music for Minecraft, hoping that the music would be an interesting and occasionally surprising addition to the gameplay. Although the Trails and Tales update was released in 2023, players are still discovering the new music that was added to the game.

Casino Gaming

For players who want something to listen to while enjoying their favourite casino games, there are plenty of choices, from the traditional to the very latest releases from the hottest new artists.

Those who want to bring some old-school charm to the experience can channel the glory days of Vegas casinos and listen to a little Frank Sinatra as he throws himself on the mercy of the fates in Luck Be a Lady.

For anyone who wants a more modern soundtrack when they play live casino online with Virgin Games, there are some slightly more up-to-date songs to make gaming a more immersive experience, including:

Lady Gaga – Poker Face

Macklemore – Thrift Shop

Katy Perry – Waking up in Vegas

Dierks Bentley – Roving Gambler

For songs that just get you ‘in the zone’ without specifically referencing casino gaming, there are plenty of ideas including:

Redrum – 21 Savage

Whatever She Wants – Bryson Tiller

Paint the Town Red – Doja Cat

Sprinter – Dave, Central Cee

Monaco – Bad Bunny

Bank Account – Baby Keem, Lil Uzi Vert

Down in Atlanta – Pharrell Williams, Travis Scott

When you want to play your favourite game, you want music that matches your mood, whether that’s something calming to help you concentrate or something upbeat that will keep your excitement levels up. There are plenty of gaming playlists available online and certain artists really know how to create an atmosphere through their music.

From your favourite driving mix to help you focus as you race past the competition to a smooth soundtrack that will keep you focused as you collect a winning hand in poker, there will always be a special relationship between gaming and music.