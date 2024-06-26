The 4 Best Smartphones on the Market Today

Smartphones have become an essential part of our daily lives, offering advanced features and capabilities that make communication and organization easier than ever.

Mobile phones have come a long way. The days where you would use your smartphone to strictly make and receive calls are long gone. Smartphones now have many applications. A smartphone can take the place of a camera, taking breathtaking images, or a computer that can do anything from browsing the internet to playing games online like live roulette.

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs, but these top 4 smartphones are sure to impress with their performance and design.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you prefer the Android operating system over Apple’s iOS, look no further, as this is the best Android phone on the market today. The Samsung Galaxy S24 boasts an overall top-tier performance. Its main rear camera can take photos at 200 MP, and it is capable of taking videos at 8K resolution, so capturing your favorite moments will not be an issue. It also offers superior color richness compared to its predecessors.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ulra has a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED display, providing stunning visuals for all your entertainment needs. It also comes with a stylus pen for people who prefer that over using their fingers to operate the smartphone.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making the phone fast and responsive. With a 5,000mAh battery, it also manages power well, as it can last up to 16 hours and 45 minutes on a single charge. The charging speed is 45W, which is not the fastest you can get in a smartphone today, but still more than fast enough for most users.

On the other side, one of the drawbacks is the hefty price. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at around $1,299.99 for the 256-gigabyte storage version, $1,419.99 for the 512-gigabyte version, and $1,659.99 for the 1-terabyte version.

To add to that, another disadvantage of buying this phone is that it is quite bulky and large, so carrying it in your pocket may pose an issue.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

If iOS is your preferred operating system, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is hands down the best device that uses it. It has a large 6.7-inch OLED display and weighs 221 grams. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also boasts impressive camera capabilities, with a triple-lens setup that includes a LiDAR scanner for enhanced AR experiences.

It has a brand new A17 Pro chipset, which is arguably the most powerful chipset on the market, which makes it the perfect device for mobile gaming. So if you want to indulge in playing games like PUBG Mobile, look no further, as this phone will bring you the best experience possible.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been slightly redesigned, making it even more sleek and elegant than its predecessors. The titanium finish brings sturdiness, so you do not need to worry too much if you are prone to accidentally dropping your smartphone. With the addition of USB-C and a configurable Action button, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most adaptable iPhone yet.

The battery can last up to 14 hours, however, the charging is slower compared to its competition, with only 27W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. This means it can still charge your phone to 50% in 30 minutes, but keep in mind that other smartphones on the market can do it faster.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also on the pricy side, it goes for around $1,199 at most online retailers.

Google Pixel 8

If you are after a relatively smaller phone that still packs a punch, the Google Pixel 8 might be the best choice for you. It weighs 187 grams, which is almost 40 grams lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It packs a good 50MP camera for a phone this size that can easily fit in your pocket.

The Google Pixel 8 is also a solid choice if you are not somebody who needs to have a new phone every year. It has 7 years of Android OS updates, which means you can enjoy the latest features and security updates for a longer period of time. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8 offers a clean and user-friendly Android experience without any bloatware or unnecessary apps.

The display is 6.2 inches in size and offers Google’s new Actua screen, which improves color and brightness. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher the refresh rate, the easier the screen is on your eyes.

The processor is Tensor G3, and while it is not as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon or Apple silicon, it is still more than good enough for everyday use.

The battery could definitely be better. That, along with the relatively slow charging speed of only 27W, could be considered Google’s smartphone’s biggest downside.

The smartphone usually starts at $700.00, but with multiple promotions online, you can find one for as little as $549.00.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus is a Chinese manufacturer that has started to make its mark in the smartphone industry with high-quality devices at competitive prices. The OnePlus 12 offers a sleek design, impressive camera capabilities, and a smooth user experience that rivals other flagship phones on the market.

It has a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

One of its main selling points is its ultra-fast charging speed of 80W, which lets your smartphone be fully charged in 30 minutes. You will have trouble finding a longer-lasting smartphone, as it can last up to 17 hours.

One of its drawbacks is that while it can take great pictures, the camera can struggle a little in low-light conditions.

With its price going for around $699.00, it is probably the biggest bang for your money on this list.

Final Words

Due to their advanced features and capabilities, smartphones have become an indispensable part of our daily lives, making communication and organization quicker than ever. If you are looking for a new phone, this article should make your final decision much easier.