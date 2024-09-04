7 Best Payroll Tools for Remote Teams and Freelancers 2024

Remote work has become a standard for many people across different fields. Managing payroll for remote teams and freelancers can be quite challenging without the right tools. You need software that is reliable, easy to use, and ensures accurate payments for all employees and contractors, no matter where they are located. Here are the best payroll tools available in 2024, designed to help you handle payments with ease.

1. OnPay

OnPay’s payroll software offers a straightforward way to run payroll for teams of all sizes. It’s no surprise that it was named one of the top payments services. It focuses on delivering a smooth payroll process, which is why many companies trust it.

OnPay comes with more than just payroll features. You also get access to an HR resource library, tools for new hire reporting, and custom personnel checklists. These extra features make it a powerful solution for both payroll processing and HR management. Compliance audits become less of a headache when you have organized checklists to ensure everything is covered.

2. Paychex

Paychex is another strong contender in the payroll management space. With more than 700,000 clients, Paychex has proven its reliability time and time again. It offers a range of features that cater specifically to remote teams and freelancers.

The platform is designed to manage payroll for teams of all sizes, with automated payroll processing and the ability to manage taxes and compliance. Paychex offers flexible payment methods, including direct deposits, paper checks, and even paycards. This allows you to offer your workers the option that best suits their needs.

3. Remote

Remote is a global payroll solution that makes managing remote teams across different countries simple. It handles payments, benefits, and compliance all in one platform, taking care of the complexities of international payments. Remote supports payments in multiple currencies and manages tax filings automatically.

Remote also offers a unique feature that allows you to hire employees internationally without setting up local entities. This is a major advantage for teams looking to expand their workforce across borders. You can manage payments, compliance, and legal requirements without going through the costly process of creating a legal entity in each country.

Another great feature of Remote is its clear and transparent pricing model. There are no hidden fees, which makes it easy to budget for payroll expenses.

4. Gusto

Gusto is another top-tier solution for teams that need help managing payments for remote workers. Known for its user-friendly interface, Gusto allows you to quickly calculate salaries, pay contractors, and manage employee benefits all in one platform. It is particularly effective for teams with mixed staff, such as full-time employees and freelancers, as it supports payroll for both groups.

Freelancers can easily submit invoices, while full-time staff can be paid on a regular schedule through direct deposits. Gusto also offers robust tax management tools to make sure tax filings and deductions are accurate. Moreover, Gusto handles all tax forms automatically, meaning less manual work for you.

5. Deel

Deel is ideal for those managing international teams or contractors. With its focus on global payroll, Deel makes it possible to pay workers in over 150 countries without worrying about compliance. This is a standout feature that few other payroll platforms can offer.

If your team includes freelancers or employees living abroad, Deel simplifies the entire payment process by automatically taking care of currency conversions, taxes, and local labor laws. All payments are processed in the local currency of the worker, and Deel ensures they are paid on time.

Deel’s platform also includes contract management, allowing you to generate and send legally compliant contracts based on each worker’s location. This feature makes Deel a comprehensive solution for managing remote teams across the globe.

6. Papaya Global

Papaya Global specializes in global payroll, perfect for remote teams with international workers. The platform offers the ability to handle payroll, benefits, and compliance for workers in more than 140 countries. This level of flexibility is critical when managing a diverse workforce in multiple regions.

A key benefit of Papaya Global is that it also helps you manage worker classification. This is crucial when hiring contractors internationally, as different countries have their own regulations around labor and employment. By ensuring that all workers are properly classified, Papaya Global reduces the risk of fines and penalties.

7. Rippling

Rippling combines payroll with HR tools, creating a platform that is both powerful and easy to use. It’s ideal for teams that need more than just payroll. With Rippling, you can manage payroll, track time, onboard new employees, and handle compliance.

Rippling automatically syncs with your HR and accounting tools, ensuring that all data is up-to-date. It supports global payments and can handle payroll for teams in different countries, converting currencies and managing taxes as needed.

Rippling’s automation features make it easy to stay on top of deadlines and ensure that everything runs smoothly. If you’re looking for a comprehensive payroll solution that also offers HR features, Rippling is a great choice.

When selecting the best payroll tool for remote teams and freelancers, consider these key factors:

Global Payments : If your team includes international workers, choose a platform like Deel, Papaya Global, or Remote, which support multiple currencies and handle global compliance.

: If your team includes international workers, choose a platform like Deel, Papaya Global, or Remote, which support multiple currencies and handle global compliance. Compliance Management : Ensure the tool can automatically manage tax filings and labor laws for different regions. OnPay and Gusto, excel in this area.

: Ensure the tool can automatically manage tax filings and labor laws for different regions. OnPay and Gusto, excel in this area. User-Friendly Interface : For ease of use, platforms like Gusto and Square Payroll offer simple interfaces for quick setup and processing.

: For ease of use, platforms like Gusto and Square Payroll offer simple interfaces for quick setup and processing. Automation : Look for tools that automate repetitive tasks, such as tax calculations and filings. QuickBooks Payroll, Rippling, and ADP are strong options here.

: Look for tools that automate repetitive tasks, such as tax calculations and filings. QuickBooks Payroll, Rippling, and ADP are strong options here. HR Features : If you need more than just payroll, tools like OnPay, Paychex, and Rippling provide HR resources alongside payroll management.

: If you need more than just payroll, tools like OnPay, Paychex, and Rippling provide HR resources alongside payroll management. Contractor Support : If you manage freelancers, Gusto, and Deel make it easy to pay contractors efficiently.

: If you manage freelancers, Gusto, and Deel make it easy to pay contractors efficiently. Integration : Choose tools that integrate with your existing accounting or project management software. Rippling offers seamless integration options.

: Choose tools that integrate with your existing accounting or project management software. Rippling offers seamless integration options. Cost Transparency : Avoid hidden fees by selecting tools like Remote and OnPay, which have clear and predictable pricing.

: Avoid hidden fees by selecting tools like Remote and OnPay, which have clear and predictable pricing. Mobile Access: If you need to manage payroll on the go, Paychex offers robust mobile apps..

Choosing the right payroll tool is essential for remote teams and freelancers. Whether you need simple solutions or platforms that handle global payments, the tools mentioned here can help you run payments more efficiently.