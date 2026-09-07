How Technology Can Improve Emergency Planning in Large Buildings

Emergencies become harder to manage as buildings grow larger, busier, and more complex. How do you warn thousands of people quickly? What happens if one evacuation route is blocked or responders need information about an unfamiliar floor?

U.S. fire incidents from 2019–2023, estimates that fire departments responded to 14,830 structure fires in high-rise buildings per year. Those incidents caused an annual average of 33 civilian deaths and 439 injuries.

Technology cannot eliminate emergencies, but it can make emergency planning clearer, faster, and far more adaptable.

Here’s What’s Inside

Good emergency planning in large buildings depends on people knowing what is happening, where they should go, and who is responsible for each decision. Technology can improve all three areas without replacing trained staff, physical safety systems, or regular emergency drills.

The most useful solutions usually focus on a few practical goals:

Keeping building maps and evacuation information current

Delivering clear instructions through several communication channels

Giving emergency teams better information about occupancy and conditions

Detecting hazards and system failures sooner

Testing different evacuation scenarios before an incident occurs

OSHA also requires emergency action plans, where applicable, to address issues such as reporting emergencies, evacuation procedures, exit route assignments, employee accountability, and designated responsibilities.

Technology works best when it strengthens those existing procedures rather than creating a separate system nobody understands.

1. Use Interactive Building Maps Instead of Relying Only on Static Plans

Large buildings change constantly. Teams move between floors, rooms are repurposed, corridors close for maintenance, and temporary work can affect familiar routes. Printed maps are still important, but updating them across an entire property can take time.

A digital interactive office floor plan provides a navigable representation of the building that can be accessed through kiosks, browsers, or mobile devices. Visioglobe explains that these maps can provide turn-by-turn guidance, identify points of interest, support accessible routing, and be updated when layouts change. The platform also lists emergency evacuation and safety routing as a use case.

For emergency planning, map:

Emergency exits and stairwells

First-aid equipment and refuge areas

Assembly points and restricted zones

The map should complement approved evacuation signage, not replace it.

2. Make Emergency Notifications More Specific Than a Simple Alarm

An alarm is excellent at communicating urgency, but it may not explain what occupants need to do next. In a large building, different groups can sometimes require different instructions. One floor may need to evacuate while another needs to avoid a particular corridor or remain where it is.

Mass notification technology can help distribute instructions through combinations of public-address systems, digital displays, text messages, email, mobile alerts, or desktop notifications.

The important part is not the number of channels. It is whether people receive a clear, consistent message when normal conditions become chaotic.

Key principle: Emergency communication should still function when one part of the communications network is unavailable.

CISA’s National Emergency Communications Plan emphasizes interoperable, secure, and resilient communications that allow critical information to move across technologies and organizations during emergencies.

Create message templates in advance and test backup communication methods during drills.

3. Use Occupancy Data to Give Emergency Teams Better Information

One challenge in emergency evacuation planning is simply knowing who may still be inside. That becomes difficult in offices with flexible seating, universities with changing schedules, hotels, shopping centers, hospitals, and buildings that receive large numbers of visitors.

Occupancy information can come from several existing systems rather than one dedicated emergency tool.

Data source What it can indicate Access-control records Recent entry into controlled areas Visitor management Registered guests or contractors Room-booking systems Spaces expected to be occupied Occupancy sensors Whether certain areas appear occupied

Here’s the catch: none of these sources should be treated as perfect proof that a person is safe or still inside.

Badges can be shared or forgotten, reservations can go unused, and sensors can fail. Use occupancy data to guide decisions, then combine it with headcounts, staff checks, and established accountability procedures.

4. Connect Sensors So Teams Can See How an Incident Is Developing

Large buildings already contain numerous systems that generate useful information. Fire detection, access control, HVAC equipment, backup power, smoke control, pumps, doors, elevators, and environmental sensors may all provide clues about what is happening during an emergency.

Bringing relevant information into a central building management or emergency dashboard can help staff understand conditions more quickly.

For example, a response team may need to know:

Whether a fire door has closed correctly

Which parts of the building have lost power

Whether backup systems have activated

Whether a critical piece of equipment has stopped operating

OSHA advises employers developing emergency action plans to consider the specific layout, structural characteristics, and emergency systems of their workplace.

Do not connect every available sensor simply because you can. Too many alerts create noise. Prioritize information that can actually change an emergency decision.

5. Use Simulation to Test Problems That Are Difficult to Recreate in Drills

Physical drills remain essential, but you cannot realistically recreate every dangerous condition just to see how occupants respond. What if smoke blocks the normal route? What happens when two floors enter the same stairwell simultaneously? Could another route reduce exposure to a hazard?

Evacuation modeling and digital building simulations let safety teams explore these situations without putting people at risk.

A 2025 study titled Development of a Tenability-based Path Planning Model for Building Fire Evacuations Using Reinforcement Learning, published in the Journal of Building Engineering on December 30, developed a model called SafeStep that considered changing fire conditions when selecting evacuation routes.

In one modeled case, SafeStep reduced exposure to toxic fire gases by about 62% compared with a traditional Dijkstra shortest-path model.

That does not mean AI should control evacuations today. It shows how simulation can reveal weaknesses that static route planning may overlook.

6. Plan for Technology to Fail During the Emergency

Emergency planning technology is useful only if the plan still works when technology stops behaving normally.

Power can fail. Mobile networks can become unreliable. Cloud services may be unavailable. A cyber incident could affect access control or building-management platforms at exactly the wrong time. Every digital upgrade therefore needs a fallback.

For building managers, resilience means planning for degraded conditions:

Keep essential systems on appropriate backup power

Maintain accessible offline emergency information

Establish manual procedures for critical functions

Define who can make decisions when digital systems become unavailable

Then test those scenarios. A backup plan that has never been practiced may not work when people actually need it.

Last Note

Technology can improve emergency planning in large buildings, but the goal is not to turn every property into a futuristic command center. The goal is to give people better information and fewer opportunities for confusion.

Start with the problems your existing drills already expose. Perhaps maps become outdated quickly, notifications take too long, visitor accountability is poor, or staff cannot easily see what is happening on another floor.

Fix one or two of those problems first. Test the new system during realistic exercises, collect feedback, and improve it before adding another layer.

The best emergency technology is not necessarily the most advanced system. It is the system people can understand, maintain, and rely on when conditions become difficult.

FAQs

Can emergency apps replace physical evacuation signs? No. Digital tools can provide additional guidance, but physical emergency signs remain essential because they do not depend on a phone battery, user account, mobile connection, or working app. Digital and physical guidance should support each other.



Should emergency maps be available to visitors as well as employees? Yes, when appropriate. Visitors and contractors may know the building far less well than employees. Kiosks, QR-accessible information, digital displays, and clear physical signage can reduce their dependence on staff during an evacuation.



Who should be responsible for emergency technology in a large building? Responsibility is usually shared across facilities, security, health and safety, IT, and building management. However, responsibilities for updates, testing, access permissions, and emergency decisions should be clearly assigned rather than assumed.

