What to Pack for a Week in Costa Rica’s Pacific Coast

The Pacific coast of Costa Rica is a place where jungle meets ocean, where surf towns buzz with life and sunsets paint the horizon in fiery colors. Planning a week here means preparing for shifting microclimates, outdoor adventures, and a lifestyle that balances comfort with simplicity. Packing right can make your trip smoother, leaving you free to enjoy the pura vida spirit.

Clothing That Matches the Climate

Costa Rica’s Pacific coast is warm year-round, often humid during the day, with evenings that may bring a breeze. For a weeklong stay, think practical and versatile rather than overpacking. Lightweight fabrics such as cotton and quick-dry synthetics are ideal.

Bring several breathable t-shirts, a couple of pairs of shorts, and at least one long-sleeved shirt for protection from the sun or cooler nights. A light rain jacket or poncho is a must during the wet season (May to November), when afternoon showers are common. For footwear, sandals work for the beach, but a pair of sturdy sneakers or trail shoes is useful if you plan to hike.

You’ll likely spend plenty of time near the water. Pack at least two swimsuits so one can dry while the other is in use. Women may also appreciate a cover-up, while men might bring board shorts that double as casual wear.

Sun, Sea, and Self-Care Essentials

The Pacific coast is famous for surfing and swimming, but also for the strength of its sun. Packing sun protection is not optional, it’s survival. High SPF sunscreen, preferably reef-safe, should be on top of your list. Pair it with polarized sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and eyes.

A reusable water bottle helps keep you hydrated in the heat, and many travelers also bring electrolyte packets to replenish minerals after long hours in the sun. For skincare, after-sun aloe vera gel or a soothing moisturizer makes evenings more comfortable after beach time.

In this region, many visitors also look for wellness experiences that combine nature and personal growth. Retreats like New Life Rising attract travelers who want to balance adventure with reflection, and packing items like a yoga outfit or a journal can enrich your trip if you plan to participate in such activities.

Gear for Adventure Days

The Pacific coast isn’t just beaches. National parks such as Manuel Antonio, Marino Ballena, and Corcovado offer rainforest trails, waterfalls, and wildlife. For these outings, you’ll want a small daypack. Inside, carry insect repellent (DEET or natural alternatives), a lightweight towel, and a dry bag for valuables when crossing rivers or taking boat rides.

Sturdy water shoes or closed-toe sandals are a smart addition, especially if you plan to walk rocky riverbeds or explore tide pools. A compact pair of binoculars adds a fun dimension for spotting howler monkeys or scarlet macaws. A travel-size first aid kit with bandages, antiseptic wipes, and blister pads can save the day in remote areas where pharmacies aren’t nearby.

Evening and Social Outfits

Though beach towns like Tamarindo, Nosara, or Jacó lean casual, evenings often have a lively social atmosphere. A lightweight button-down shirt or casual dress is perfect for dining out or enjoying live music. Locals and travelers mix easily in bars and cafes, so you don’t need formal wear, but something beyond a sandy t-shirt helps you feel more comfortable.

Mosquitoes are more active at dusk, so longer pants or a maxi skirt can serve both style and protection. Pair this with sandals or casual loafers, and you’re set for the night scene without sacrificing comfort.

Electronics and Travel Accessories

While many travelers hope to unplug, certain electronics can enhance your experience. A universal power adapter is useful, though Costa Rica primarily uses the same outlets as North America (Type A and B). A portable charger is highly recommended, especially for long bus rides or days exploring.

Bring a waterproof phone case or pouch if you plan to surf, snorkel, or kayak. Action cameras are popular for documenting outdoor adventures, and a compact pair of noise-canceling earbuds makes flights and transfers more pleasant.

Other handy items include a lightweight travel hammock, a microfiber towel, and packing cubes for keeping damp and dry clothes separate. These details often make the difference between a smooth trip and one cluttered with hassles.

Packing Checklist at a Glance

Here’s a simple way to organize your one-week essentials:

Clothing: 5–6 t-shirts or tops, 2–3 shorts, 1–2 long pants, 1 light long-sleeve, rain jacket, 2 swimsuits, evening outfit.

Footwear: Sandals, sneakers or trail shoes, water shoes.

Sun and wellness: Reef-safe sunscreen, sunglasses, hat, after-sun lotion, reusable water bottle, electrolytes.

Adventure gear: Daypack, insect repellent, quick-dry towel, dry bag, first aid kit, binoculars.

Evening items: Casual dress or button-down, lightweight trousers, sandals or casual shoes.

Electronics: Phone with waterproof case, portable charger, universal adapter, earbuds, action camera.

Practical Tips for Packing Smart

Even if your bag fits everything neatly, remember that Costa Rica rewards flexibility. Leave a bit of room in your luggage for items you might pick up locally, like handmade crafts or extra clothing. Laundry services are common in beach towns, so you don’t need a new outfit for each day.

Compression bags help keep clothing organized and compact, while carrying a separate beach tote or foldable bag gives you easy access to sunscreen, snacks, and a book without rummaging through your suitcase. Finally, check the weather for your specific destination, Guanacaste is much drier than the southern Pacific coast, so your needs may shift slightly.

Final Thoughts

Packing for Costa Rica’s Pacific coast is about balance: staying light while making sure you’re prepared for both the ocean and the rainforest. Comfort, sun protection, and adventure gear should guide your list, with a few versatile outfits for evenings out. With the right essentials, you’ll spend less time worrying about what you left behind and more time soaking up the pura vida lifestyle.