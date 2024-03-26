What the Apple Vision Pro Means for the Future of Gaming

The Apple Vision Pro officially dropped at the start of February 2024. Already, the hype surrounding Apple’s latest creation has broken social media, with X and Instagram users talking about nothing else except this new device. If you refresh your newsfeed, you’ll probably see at least 10 videos of people walking through the streets wearing their Vision Pros — and this will likely be the case for the coming year.

What is the Apple Vision Pro Used For?

The Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computer headset that’s controlled by your eyes, hands, and voice. When you put the headset on, you can use the Vision Pro to:

Take photos and videos via the 3D camera

Run iPhone apps directly in front of you

Browse the web

Type documents using a virtual keyboard

Hold Virtual Reality (VR) video calls

And, of course, you can use the Vision Pro to play games .

Because of the Vision Pro’s price (which starts at $3,499), Apple isn’t marketing it as a gaming device for now. However, the Vision Pro can be used to play a large number of games (including Virtual Reality titles), so you can expect it to have a huge impact on the gaming industry moving forward. Here’s how.

Immersive 3D Gaming

Gaming controllers, mouses, and keyboards will eventually become obsolete. In their replacement, headsets like the Vision Pro will take over, providing people with a fun and immersive 3D gaming experience that requires no type of equipment. Instead, all you’ll need to do is attach the Vision Pro to your head, enter Apple’s 3D world of entertainment, and you’re good to go.

More Competition in the iGaming Industry

The iGaming industry is already super competitive, with online casinos dominating the internet and no deposit sweepstakes casino bonuses being available everywhere. What’s interesting about this is that you can expect the only gambling space to become even more competitive with the arrival of the Vision Pro.

In the future, it’s likely that gambling fans will be able to play all of their favourite online casino games in an immersive 3D environment, which will revolutionise the industry. However, the Vision Pro is not yet compatible with online casino games, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see this concept come to life.

Gaming On-the-Go

On top of this, you’re going to see lots more people gaming on-the-go. Already, the past few days have seen several posts of people using their Vision Pros on public transport go viral on social media. For example, a video of a man on the NYC subway using his Vision Pro gained over 76 million views. Heading into the future, don’t be surprised to sit next to someone on public transport wearing a Vision Pro on their heads to play all the latest games. And don’t be alarmed by the fact that it seems like they’re typing on an imaginary keyboard — it’s there in front of them, you just can’t see it!

How Many Games Are on the Apple Vision Pro?

Already, Apple has made 100 games available for the Vision Pro directly from their existing lineup available through the App Store for iPhone. Throughout the rest of 2024 and beyond, you can expect plenty more games to be added to the collection. For now, though, here are some of the best games you can play on the Vision Pro:

Super Fruit Ninja

Bloons TD 6

Jetpack Joyride 2

LEGO® Builder’s Journey

Synth Riders

If you get a Vision Pro, it’s highly recommended you give these games a try.

Is the Apple Vision Pro Worth It?

Despite its incredibly expensive price tag, the Apple Vision Pro is absolutely worth it if you have the money. Compared to the Meta Quest 3, it’s superior in almost every department, from display resolution to processing speed. Plus, the Apple Vision Pro enables you to stay within the Apple ecosystem, so it makes perfect sense as an investment. However, if you’re desperate for a mixed-reality headset and simply can’t afford the Vision Pro’s asking price, then the Meta Quest 3 (which retails at $499) is a suitable alternative.

Will the Apple Vision Pro Get Cheaper?

The great news is that the Apple Vision Pro is expected to get cheaper over the coming years, which will make it more accessible to the wider gaming population. Specifically, a recent report states that Apple plans to release a cheaper model of the Vision Pro that will come with less features, such as no external “EyeSight” screen. This is expected to happen in 2025 and is reflective of Apple’s price point strategy when it comes to other product lines, such as the iPhone. Over recent years, Apple has released several iPhone SE models that have enabled more casual users to enter the Apple ecosystem at a much lower price, which will likely also be the case with the next Vision Pro model.

Will the Apple Vision Pro Replace the iPhone?

Speaking of the iPhone, many people want to know whether the Vision Pro will eventually replace the iPhone. This is definitely possible — but not for a long time. For now, Apple has absolutely no intention to stop its iPhone production, and this will likely remain the case until at least 2040. After all, despite the technological advancements seen with the Vision Pro, the iPhone is still the number one revenue generator for Apple, so they’d be crazy to completely ditch the product line so soon.

The Apple Vision Pro — The Start of a New Era

The Apple Vision Pro sparks the start of a new era for gaming. With its LiDAR sensor, 6 microphones, 3D camera, and more, you’d be crazy not to be interested in getting your hands on the latest drop from Apple. From gaming to photography, it’s going to revolutionize everything over the coming decades.